Charles Maynard House, 81, of Bremen, passed away on
Monday, April 26,
2021.
He was born on
May 28, 1939, in
Waco, Georgia, the
son of the late Floyd Cleo House and Effie Jane Stanford House.
Maynard was a member of Waco
Baptist Church and
a retired welder formerly employed
with Plantation Pipe Line.
In addition to
his parents, he
was preceded in
death by a son, Greg House; sisters, Ruth Brock, Florence
Eidson and Sarah Ashmore; brothers, Chalmus House,
Roy House, James House, J.D. House
and Marion House.
Survivors include
his wife, Sherrie
Ann Balenger House,
of Bremen; children,
Ricky and Paula
House, of Bremen,
Tony and Julie
House, of Oxford, Georgia, Shane and August House, of Waco, Melanie and Jim Shackleford, of Carrollton; nine grandchildren and
six great-grandchildren.
The family will
receive friends on Tuesday, April 27,
2021, between the
hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Funeral services
will be held on Wednesday, April
28, 2021, at 11 a.m.
from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev.
Van Brown officiating. Music will provided
by Bonnie Sanders. Danny Robinson,
Susan Hightower,
Mike Crews, Paul Medina, Jared Muse
and Scott Stanford
will serve as
pallbearers. Don Rhodes, Jackie
Edwards and
Dennis House will
serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will
follow in Forest
Lawn Memorial
Park.
Hightower
Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
