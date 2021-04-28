Charles Maynard House, 81, of Bremen, passed away on

Monday, April 26,

2021.

He was born on

May 28, 1939, in

Waco, Georgia, the

son of the late Floyd Cleo House and Effie Jane Stanford House.

Maynard was a member of Waco

Baptist Church and

a retired welder formerly employed

with Plantation Pipe Line.

In addition to

his parents, he

was preceded in

death by a son, Greg House; sisters, Ruth Brock, Florence

Eidson and Sarah Ashmore; brothers, Chalmus House,

Roy House, James House, J.D. House

and Marion House.

Survivors include

his wife, Sherrie

Ann Balenger House,

of Bremen; children,

Ricky and Paula

House, of Bremen,

Tony and Julie

House, of Oxford, Georgia, Shane and August House, of Waco, Melanie and Jim Shackleford, of Carrollton; nine grandchildren and

six great-grandchildren.

The family will

receive friends on Tuesday, April 27,

2021, between the

hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Funeral services

will be held on Wednesday, April

28, 2021, at 11 a.m.

from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev.

Van Brown officiating. Music will provided

by Bonnie Sanders. Danny Robinson,

Susan Hightower,

Mike Crews, Paul Medina, Jared Muse

and Scott Stanford

will serve as

pallbearers. Don Rhodes, Jackie

Edwards and

Dennis House will

serve as honorary pallbearers.

Interment will

follow in Forest

Lawn Memorial

Park.

Share thoughts

and memories at

www.hightower

funeralhome.com.

Hightower

Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Maynard House as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.