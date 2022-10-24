Mrs. Maxine Davis Bush age 84, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5-7 p.m..

Oct 27
Visitation
Thursday, October 27, 2022
5:00AM-7:00AM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
