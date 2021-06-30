Maxcine Geter Stewart, of Bowdon, Georgia, entered this world on March 20, 1940. She traded it for a new home with her Maker on June 28, 2021. There is no doubt she heard our Lord say, ”Well done, my faithful servant.”
Maxcine was the oldest of five children born to JL and Ina Geter. She was taught to work hard from a young age. It was a trait passed from mother to child for many generations, a trait Maxcine valued and shared with her girls & grandchildren. Most who knew her would agree she was one of the hardest working women they knew.
Commitment was another virtue she exhibited. In 1958, she pledged her commitment to Curtis Ray Stewart. When she said “ ‘til death do us part,” she meant it with every fiber of her being.
Life together on the farm brought many unexpected twists and turns including five beautiful girls; Rita (Walt) Mintz, Ronda Phillips, Robbie (Tim) Caldwell, Lorie (Scott)Teal, Kelly (Chuck) Yarbrough.
Curtis and Maxcine had 13 grandchildren; Scot, Jay (late), Lee, Erin, Stewart, Nathan, Ethan, Eli, Tori, Josh, Jessie, Sammie and Maggie; and four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Reed, Oak and Tessa. After Curtis passed away, Maxcine married Ed Wheeler who loved her with all his heart.
Maxcine retired as a bus driver from Carroll County School System. She worked hard on the family farm every day her body would allow. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. During her last days on earth, she enjoyed beautiful flowers and precious visits from family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. The Rev. Kevin Geter, the Rev. Greg Norred and the Rev. Darnell Teal will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to services, her body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral home.com.
