Mavis Iona Bailey Gilbert went to her heavenly home Wednesday night, Sept. 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Deborah, in Athens, Georgia. Mavis was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Randolph County, Alabama to Jeannette Fincher Bailey and Roscoe Bailey. She was number 11 of 12 children born to them.
She lived her life to serve others as she was a devout Christian and wanted to follow the will and teachings of Jesus Christ in all she did. She loved to cook, decorate her house, arrange flowers, and interact lovingly with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Mavis graduated from LaGrange High School in LaGrange, Georgia and received her business training from Perry Business School in LaGrange. Her professional career included working for R & R Newspaper in Atlanta, Georgia, Sears Roebuck, Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia and the Cobb County School District. In her school career, she touched countless lives of young people and all with whom she interacted.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Eudelle, Terrell, Malcolm, Sara, Ermice, Talmadge, Dorothy, Byron, Glenn, Elton, and Ridley and her loving husband of 62 years, Lloyd Edison Gilbert, preceded her in 2010.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ann Gilbert of Athens, Georgia and Pamela Gilbert Stokes (Steve) of Macon, Georgia; her son, Gary Wynn Gilbert (Gabrielle) of Las Vegas, Nevada; her grandchildren, Susanna, Daniel, Stephen, Timothy, Olivia, Patrick and Justin; great-grandchildren, Bailey Grace, Harper Lee, Mady Beth, Charlie and Chandler. She is survived by her caregiver, Joyce Dix, who cared for both her husband and her for 14 years; her two special friends, Grace Calhoun and Frankie Farquar; several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Grace Calhoun and Reverend Gary Dix officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so may make donations In Memory of Mavis Gilbert to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.