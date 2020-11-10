Mavis Dearing

Heard County Braves Marc Fench was 12 of 21 for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

Heard County Braves Ashton Bonner rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries with a TDs.

Heard County Braves Chief Borders led the defense for the Braves with 21 tackles, including three for a loss.

Carrollton Trojans James McCauley was 14 of 22 yards for 181 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions en route to the victory in the Trojans’ 35-7 win over East Paulding.

Carrollton Trojans Running back Keshawn Ridley rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

Central Lions Narada Levett rushed for 229 yards and three TDs in the 27-0 win over McDonough.

Central Lions Kameron Edge had three catches for 26 yards in the win in the win for Central.

Vote

View Results