Mavis Dearing

Mavis Frances Whitton Dearing was born in Haralson County, Georgia, on Nov. 14, 1946, to Willard W. Whitton Sr. and Willie Mae Jackson Whitton.
Mavis was a hairdresser for over 55 years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in Sunday School. Mavis graduated from Buchanan High School in 1964. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, Johnny G. Dearing. They celebrated 56 years of marriage on Sept. 4, 2020.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by her children, Mavis’ faith became sight as she left this world and was welcomed into Heaven. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Steve and Ophelia Dearing; and brothers-in-law, Johnny Cash, John Waskey, and Gary Dearing.
Mavis is survived by her husband, Johnny G. Dearing; children, Candy Dearing, Pepper and Steve Moon, Keith and Kendra Dearing, all of Bremen, Georgia; granddaughters, Megan (Michael) Kennedy, Kailei Justiss, and her best friend and angel baby, Whittoney Grace Moon; sisters, Sandra and Cary Kierbow and Shelby Cash; brother, Wayne and Debra Whitton; sister-in-law, Shelia Dearing Waskey.
Service was held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Corinth Baptist Church. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Funeral was at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Barry Taylor, the Rev. John Lemmings, and the Rev. Wendell Rush officiated. Music was provided by Carolyn Ayers and Joel Agan.
Special thanks to Redmond Medical Center ICU staff (Tyler Layton and Heidi), Drs. Girard, Parsa and Merritt and Bill and Jacqueline Hightower and Hightower Funeral Home. Thank you to all who have lifted prayers on our family’s behalf.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
