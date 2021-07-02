Maver Virginia “Sissy” Griffin, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
She was born
June 9, 1946, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Olin C. Turner and the late Nellie Hudgins Turner.
She was a homemaker, a devoted mom, and
a loving “Nanny” to
all the kids in her circle of family and friends. She had worked for many years at her parents’ store and gas station, Turner’s Grocery on Lovvorn Road.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Ray Griffin; and
two brothers: Ray Turner and Olin “Donkey” Turner. She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Tina Griffin of Carrollton; brothers: William Forrest Turner and Johnny Turner; and granddaughters: Lexie and Wyatt Smith and Emillie Griffin.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 2, 2021, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Puckett and the Rev. J. W. Daniels officiating. Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens.
