Mrs. Maurice Merritt Creek, 98, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1922, in Cairo, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Kedar Merritt and Mrs. Ethel Chason Merritt. Mrs. Creek was a graduate of Cairo High School, class of 1940. She attended Macon Hospital School of Nursing from 1941 to 1944 and started her first nursing job in Thomasville, Georgia.
She married Harry James Creek in 1945, becoming a military wife. Together they moved to Pennsylvania and started their family. They lived in many places being a military family and she was a homemaker for several years. Mrs. Creek loved her church family and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. She was a very generous woman, always putting others first.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Creek was preceded in death by her husband, Harry James Creek; her son, Jeff Creek; and her brother, Howard Merritt.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James “Jim” Howard and Sheryl Creek, of Columbus, Georgia; her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Benjamin Slay, of Villa Rica; her daughter-in-law, Dee Creek, of Altoona, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Courtney and Peter Blenkinsop of Maryland, Carson and Tiffany Creek, of Florida, Ben and Angela Slay, of Douglasville, Georgia, Brian and Cathy Slay, of Villa Rica, Ronnie McGrath of Altoona, and Shelby Bickel of Altoona; her great-grandchildren, Evan Blenkinsop, Wesley Blenkinsop, Kai Blenkinsop, Olivia Creek, Ben and Amanda Slay, Terry and Katie Thomas, Autumn Slay, Megan and Justin Bailey and Jacob Slay; her great-great-grandchildren, Harper Slay, Makenzie Thomas, Skylar Thomas, Brayden Lauderdale and Briella Bailey; and her niece, Carol Merritt of Cartersville, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. Private Interment will take place in the Cairo City Cemetery in Cairo.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
