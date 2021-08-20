Matthew Collins, 47, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Interment will be in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Matthew Collins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Friday, August 20, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 21, 2021
10:00AM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.