Matthew Collins, 47, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interment will be in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.