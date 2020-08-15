Mason Edward Neufeld, 7, of Whitesburg, Georgia, became an angel on Aug. 14, 2020.
He bravely fought Leukemia and remained full of life even in the hardest of moments. Mason found joy in everything he did.
He was born Aug. 9, 2013, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of Taylor Neufeld and Cori McClung Neufeld. He attended South Douglas Elementary School and loved all of the Disney characters, but Spiderman and Goofy were his favorite.
He leaves behind to cherish his precious memory, his devoted parents, Taylor Neufeld and Cori McClung Neufeld; brother, Brady William Neufeld; sister, Iris June Neufeld; grandparents, Kevin & Vickie Neufeld and Tim & Lynn McClung; great-grandfather, Leon McClung; great-grandmother, Jerry Neufeld; aunts: Katie McClung and Katie Neufeld & her fiancé Cameron Bowen; and uncle, Caleb Neufeld.
The family will receive friends at the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will be planned later in the week with Min. Chad Williams and Min. Terry Wolford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities at armhc.org or to CURE Childhood Cancer at curechildhoodcancer.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.