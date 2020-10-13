Mrs. Mary Lyle Wood, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1928, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late T. Lester Lyle and the late Gwynn Meigs Lyle. She was a homemaker and had formerly worked as an auxiliary member at Emory Parkway Medical Center and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She attended Roopville Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Newton Wood; son, Michael Wood; and brother, William L. Lyle.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, David and Patricia Wood of Carrollton, and daughter and son-in-law, Marie & Richard Sparks of Jasper, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ken & Betty Lyle and Elton & Virginia Lyle, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Sean & Karen Sparks, Cheryl & Jeff Davis, and Brenda & Matt House; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Steven Peeples officiating. Music will be rendered by Rev. Bryant Turner. Members of the Circle of Friends and the Birthday Ladies of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home will be seated as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice Care, P. O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Georgia, 30112.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available on her obituary page of our website. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
