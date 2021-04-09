Mary Whitton

Mary Aldridge Whitton, 84, of Roopville, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1937, in Randolph County, Alabama, daughter to the late Ed Aldridge and the late Mary McCormick Aldridge.
She was a Bowdon High School graduate and as a career worked as a healthcare provider for several area hospitals and home health care companies for many years before retiring. She had a passion for helping others and worked hard at providing the best care she could, but felt her greatest accomplishment in life was being a Nana.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and raising vegetables, visiting the beach, and spending time with her family.
She was a long-time member of Veal Baptist Church. She sang in her church choir and added her strong alto harmony to the hymns of praise to her Lord and Savior. She taught the beginners Sunday school class for several years.
She loved her family so very much and it showed in her actions. Her presence will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Webster Earl Whitton; and her sister, Nancy Aldridge Bradley.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Whitton Wallace, of Temple; Brenda Whitton, of Roopville, and Mike and Tracy Whitton, of Roopville; six grandchildren, Selina and Casey Sapp, Corinne and Mike Denney, Chris and Leigh Whitton, Lauren Wallace, Meagan and Cadon Brumbelow, and Kaitlyn and Jeff Buchanan; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Doug Bingham and Chaplain Dan Akins officiating. Interment will follow in Veal Community Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Caldwell providing graveside services. Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Marlow, Dwayne Marlow, Chris Whitton, Cadon Brumbelow, Jeff Buchanan and Tim Eady. Honorary pallbearer will be David Eady.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.