Mary Thomas

Mary Townsend Thomas, 73, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 7, 1947, in LaGrange, Georgia, the daughter of the late Dewey Townsend and the late Mary Frances Alford Maxwell. Her father and her late step-father, Ronnie D. Maxwell, were both career military veterans. She graduated from General H. H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany, and received her Associates Degree in Accounting from West Georgia Technical College.
She looked forward each year to playing the part of the Redneck Fortune Teller at Camp Blood; and enjoyed interacting with those who visited there. She was an avid Mickey Mouse fan, and she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children: Tony (Amy) Moore of Mt. Zion, Georgia, Jimmy Moore of Heflin, Alabama, Jerry (Melissa) Moore, also of Heflin, Alabama, Michelle (Mark) Atcheson of Carrollton, Georgia, and Tonya Thomas, and her fiancé Kirsten, of Birmingham, Alabama; brothers: Jimmy Maxwell and Ricky Maxwell, both of Texas; sisters, Janice Choina of Texas, and Laura Woods of Austell, Georgia; grandchildren: Jessica Moore, Jimmy Moore, Trenton Moore, Jeremiah Mays, and Kayelynn Moore, several nieces and nephews, and grand-furbabies: Max and Lilly.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Jason Bowman officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jeremiah Mays, Trenton Moore, Little Jimmy Moore, Dustin Hull, Cody Hull, and Chris Harness. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 202, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
