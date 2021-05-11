Mary Sue Bearden House, of Bremen, Georgia, passed
away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Temple, Georgia, on Dec. 22, 1937, daughter of the late William W. and Clora Stamps Bearden.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. House is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Leon House and a sister, Helen Swanson.
Survivors include her sons, Harry and Sharon House, of Knoxville, Tennessee and Wayne House, of Bremen; sisters, Barbara Cheek and Gail Conaway, both of Temple; granddaughters, Lydia and Gary O’Neal and Abigail and Micah Starnes, all of Bremen; and great-grandchildren, Dallas O’Neal and Hughston O’Neal.
The family will receive friend at Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Robert Brown and Mr. Harry House officiating.
