Mary Robinson

Mrs. Mary Miles Robinson, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Jan. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Oman Miles and Dura Muse Miles. She received her associates degree in Library Science.
She was owner and operator of the Christmas House on the square in Carrollton and Smyrna Playschool. She was a master gardener and a member of Midway Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Leon Robinson; daughters and sons-in-law, Roseanna R. Norman, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Sharon R. and Raymond Dickes of Wickenburg, Arizona, Judith L. and Keith Morrison, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; grandchildren, Rachel (Chris) Taylor, of Perth, Australia, Amanda Dickes, of Portland, Maine, Raymond Dickes, III, of Richmond, Texas, Nicholas (KatieGrace) Morrison, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Robinson Morrison of Carrollton; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Maddy Taylor; brother, Grady Franklin Miles, along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Miles, James Miles, Horry Lee Miles; sister, Marie Whitaker, and son-in-law, Michael George Norman.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
