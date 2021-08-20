Mary Elizabeth Porter, 97, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Aug. 11, 2021.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Bowdon. Interment followed in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Her viewing was on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama Street in Carrollton, 770-832-9059.
