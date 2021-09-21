Mary Patricia “Pat” Morris, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from a local healthcare facility.

She was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Dec. 22, 1939, daughter of the late John A. and Mildred Mathews Walker.

Mrs. Pat was a

member of the First United Methodist Church of Bremen and was retired from the

state of Georgia after working with the Pardons and Parole Division of

state government for many years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Morris. Mrs. Pat is survived by her sister, Judy Walker, of Bremen.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.

Services will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, graveside at Bremen City Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Blackwood officiating.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Morris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 23
Graveside
Thursday, September 23, 2021
2:00PM
Bremen City Cemetery
Reid Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.