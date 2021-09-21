Mary Patricia “Pat” Morris, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Dec. 22, 1939, daughter of the late John A. and Mildred Mathews Walker.
Mrs. Pat was a
member of the First United Methodist Church of Bremen and was retired from the
state of Georgia after working with the Pardons and Parole Division of
state government for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Morris. Mrs. Pat is survived by her sister, Judy Walker, of Bremen.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, graveside at Bremen City Cemetery at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Blackwood officiating.
