Mary Elizabeth Daniel Morgan, 93, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
Mrs. Morgan was born on May 10, 1928, in Bowdon to the late Jepp and Annie Elizabeth Robinson Daniel.
She was retired from Trintex Corporation and was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rita Faye Morgan; her stepmother, Lois Daniel; and her brother, Bill Daniel.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harvey Morgan; her son, Barry Morgan; her grandsons, Austin and Branson Morgan; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Fanny Bell and Kirby Farmer, Luce Morgan, and Brenda and Tony Hyde; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Barbara Daniel and Cecil and Carolyn Daniel.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Indian Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Bill Reynolds, Bro. Kenneth Layton and Bro. Ralph Caldwell will officiate. Pallbearers will be Austin Morgan, Branson Morgan, Barry Morgan, Brian Daniel and Donald Daniel. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to the current health situation, we kindly ask those attending the service and visitation to consider wearing a mask and to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
