Mary Katherine Moore, 77, of Bremen passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

She was born

on Aug. 8, 1944,

n Miami, Florida,

the daughter of the late Roy Benjamin Martin and Annie

Lou Dennard

Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter V. Moore and five siblings.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Julie Moore, of Dallas; daughter, Lonnie Hellinger, of Tacoma, Washington; four grandchildren, Kayla Uram, Joseph Uram, Katherine Elizabeth Moore and Lauren Nicole Moore.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Share thoughts

and memories at www.hightower

funeralhome.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

