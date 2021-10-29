Mary Lou Wright, 86, of Roopville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1935, in Duncan, Oklahoma, daughter to the late Rupert Brown and Marie Schults Hannah.
Mary Lou worked at the social security office for 20 years and was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Carl Wright, and her brother, Riley “Rom” Brown.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Carla Calenberg, Jackie Wright, Clay Wright, Lee Wright, and Shelly Wright; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from Providence Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Gray and Pastor Wayne Webb officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. on Friday. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
