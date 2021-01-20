Mrs. Mary Jo McDaniel, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021. She was 71.
Mrs. McDaniel was born on Jan. 29, 1949, in Bowdon, Georgia, to John and Waverlyn Gay Norrell. She was a poultry farmer and enjoyed working on the farm, driving tractors, and cutting grass.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joey McDaniel, and her father, John Norrell.
Survivors include her husband, Glen McDaniel, and her mother, Waverlyn Vinson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Cleburne Memory Gardens in Ranburne. Bro. Steve Galloway will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.