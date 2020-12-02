Mary Jane Walker of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born April 1, 1935, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Wyatt and Ina Brooks Hixon.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Charlie Jones.
Jane was a dedicated member of the Bremen First United Methodist Church, a devoted wife, a gracious and loving mother and a beloved grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Franklin Walker, Sr; children, Carole Jones, Rob and Amy Walker, Laura Walker and Jay and Hope Walker; grandchildren, Chuck and Katie Jones, Trey and Jessica Walker, Jamie and Katie Walker, Christen and Austin Crenshaw, Haley Walker, Heath Walker and Megan and Trey Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Greer and nephew, Bill Miller.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill Tidwell and Barry Williams officiating and son, Rob Walker, delivering the eulogy. Trey Walker and Kelly Pollard will be providing the music. Chuck Jones, Trey Walker, Jamie Walker, Heath Walker, Austin Crenshaw, Bill Miller and Trey Brown will serve as Pallbearers. The Fidelis Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Haralson County Ministries or the Filling Station Crew (Wednesday Food Boxes at Richie Gas Station) at 1534 Waddell Street, Bremen, Georgia.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
