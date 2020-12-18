Mary Huckeba

Mary Janice Wright Huckeba, 79, of Gordon, was called home on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, to be with the Lord in the loving arms of her husband, Larry Huckeba.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hart’s Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia. Social distancing and masks are recommended. Funeral service will be livestreamed on Hart’s Facebook page and available online for viewing afterwards.
Born on June 4, 1941, in Haralson County, Georgia, to the late Vinnie D. and Willie Mae Wright, Janice was a hard working woman, devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, special great-grandmother, sister, and most of all, friend to all that were fortunate to have known her. She was also known as Mama and Mama Jan.
Janice was a homemaker throughout the 60s and 70s while living in Carrollton, Moultrie, LaGrange, and Douglasville, Georgia, as well as, Newbern and Dyersburg, Tennessee, before returning to Jones and Twiggs County, Georgia, making lifelong friends all along the way.
Janice was employed by Jean and Hall Florist in Macon in the 80s and was the bookkeeper for Huckeba and Associates Insurance Company.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Aubrey and Jimmy Wright; sister, Erma Jean Holland; and sister-in-law, Lila Phillips.
Janice’s cooking and room-changing presence will be dearly missed at New Hope Baptist Church and by her many friends and family.
Janice is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Larry Huckeba, of Gordon; children, Jeff Huckeba (Dawn), Joey Huckeba, Mitzi DiPaolo (Nick), Jamey Huckeba (Jill), and Jerry Huckeba; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Baxter; and sister-in-law, Nancy Huckeba.
Hart’s Jones County Chapel, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, Georgia 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
