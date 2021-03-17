Mary Helen Holloway, 90, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born March on 21, 1930, in Whitesburg, daughter to the late Alva O. Henry and the late Eva Watts Henry.
She worked as a machine operator at Wellington Mills for more than 30 years and was a member of Rotherwood Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Holloway; her daughter, Donna Sue Loner; sisters, Frances Poore, and Annlou Rakestraw; brothers, Billy Henry, the Rev. Jimmy O. Henry, Tom Henry, Olin Henry and Paul Henry and Herman Henry.
She is survived by her children, Judy, and her husband, Tommy Chandler, Tessie Richardson, Danny Holloway, and his wife, Regina, Patricia Madden, Billy Holloway, Terry Holloway, and his wife, LaJuana, and Timmy Holloway, and his wife, Brenda; brother, Larry Henry; 18 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Gary Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bobby Burns, Randy Richardson, Kerry Madden, Jake Holloway, Brandon Holloway and Dylan Holloway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 19, 2021, from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
