Mary Frances Boyd Farmer, 80, of Bowdon, died July 30, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at noon from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Zion Rest Baptist Cemetery in Wedowee, Alabama.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

