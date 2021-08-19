Mary Bearden

Mary Lois Holbrook Bearden, 88, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born on March 1, 1933, in Cobb County, Georgia, daughter of the late Alonzo Holbrook and the late Lois Reeves Holbrook.
She retired in 1960 after having worked for more than 10 years with Prudential Insurance Company.
She was an Atlanta Braves fan, enjoyed reading books, and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed and loved the time that she got to spend with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Bearden; brother, Lonnie Holbrook; and sisters, Judy Ringer, Martha Smith, Bobbie Krick, Johnnie Holbrook.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Rick Reece; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Linda Bearden; daughter, Linda Spence; grandchildren, Stephanie and Rob Holloway, Susan and Jesse Reagan, Heather and Brandon Rice, Daniel and
Nikki Sewell, Josh
and Jennifer Sewell, and Shannon and
Tim Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Grady Holloway, Lorin Rice, Sydney Rice, Raylan Sewell, Jacob Sewell, Addison Sewell, Ava Sewell, Cameron Huddleston, MacKenzie Vaughn, Destini Vaughn, and Kassidi Vaughn; sisters, Evelyn Shaw and Kathryn Rice; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Beverly Holbrook and John and Gerrie Holbrook.
Graveside service will be conducted
on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Abilene Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Drake officiating. Music will be rendered by David Caldwell and Rusty Caldwell. Those serving as pallbearers will be Cameron Huddleston, Tim Vaughn, Jesse Reagan, Brandon Rice, Josh Sewell, Daniel Sewell and Grady Holloway.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
