Mary Barner, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Celebration of Life service will be held

on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.

at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer

Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing

will be on Monday,

April 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with

the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

