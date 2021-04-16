Mary Barner, 57, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Celebration of Life service will be held
on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2 p.m.
at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer
Lane in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing
will be on Monday,
April 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with
the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.