Mary Ann Wilson, 72, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. from J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.

