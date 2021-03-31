Marvin Dale Wettstein, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died
on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do
so, may make donations In Memory of Marvin Dale Wettstein to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.tunnel2towers.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694
