Marvin Walker, 53, of Bremen, died on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church in Bremen. Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chape; 770-836-0044.
