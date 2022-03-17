Marvin 'Duk' Stephens Jr.

Marvin “Duk” Donald Stephens Jr., 47, of Temple passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
He was born in Atlanta on Monday, March 18, 1974.
Mr. Stephens is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Donald Stephens Sr., and by two sisters, Debra Reausman and Donna Wilson.
Mr. Stephens played football on the very first Temple High School football team and went on to play at West Georgia College. He was a talented drummer, playing with various bands. Mr. Stephens enjoyed learning, studying astrology, philosophy, and subjects related to paganism.
“Duk,” as he was known by friends
and family, was a “big guy” that enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Darian and Jason Johnson of Carrollton, Payton and Rhett Hayes of Carrollton, and Kayson Vandiver of Temple; his mother, Patricia Ann (Beal) Stephens of Temple; his brother, Robert Stephens of Temple; two sisters, Hannah Stephens and Angel Johnson, both of Temple; one granddaughter, Alice Johnson, and one grandchild on the way, Tilly Hayes; Mr. Stephens is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, Mr. Stephens will be cremated.
A memorial gathering will be held at Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022, where the family will receive guests from 2-4 p.m.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
