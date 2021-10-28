Marvelle Holcombe, 91, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
A private graveside service will be held and in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations
be made to Villa
Rica First Baptist Church, 1483 US-78, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
