Marty J. Yates, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was 56.
Marty was born on Jan. 9, 1964, to the late-Myrl and -Sybil Yates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Yates, and his sister, Susan Yates.
Survivors include his brothers, Barry and Johnny Yates, and his sister, Judy Yates.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
