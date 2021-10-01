Mr. “Marty” Eugene Shelton, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1958, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late Robert Eugene Shelton and the late Margaret Crawford Freeman Shelton. Mr. Shelton was a self-employed builder all of his life. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends, cooking and watching the History Channel. He especially loved his Harley Motorcycle; “Fred.” He was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in Carrollton.
Marty could do anything. He was a handyman and loved helping other people. When he cooked, he loved cooking chili and soup outside in his big black stew pot for everyone in the neighborhood.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Kay Woodall Shelton of Carrollton; stepmother Cathy Shelton of Carrollton; his daughters, Sandy Henry of Temple and Cassie Shelton of Carrollton; stepsons, David Woodall, Dwayne Puckett and Jerry Puckett, all of Carrollton; sister, Necoille Lawler of Bowdon; brothers and sisters-in law, Jeff and Sonya Shelton of Carrollton and Rodney and Melanie Lawler of Temple; eight grandchildren, Nathan Henry, Carter Henry, Ryder Henry, Hannah South, Isla Rowe, Derek Rowe, Haley Woodall, Marty Boatwright; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Jacob Woodall; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of many friends. Marty was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Julie McKenzie, and stepson, Terry Puckett.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Shelton will be cremated.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent and viewed at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
