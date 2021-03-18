Martin 'Tony' Taylor

Martin Anthony “Tony” Taylor, 66 of the Glenloch Community, Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Thursday evening, March 11, 2021, after a 14-month battle with kidney failure, COPD, and lung cancer.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1955, in Anniston, Alabama.
He attended Coldwater Elementary School, near Oxford, Alabama, Guice Middle School in Atlanta, Georgia, and Westwood High School.
Anthony retired after he spent his working career as the warehouse manager with Tetley “Southern” Tea.
Anthony loved boating, fishing, swimming, riding motorcycles and taking his family to the beach. He was known as a jokester, and therefore, it was difficult to carry on a serious conversation.
His heart’s desire was to get well and be able to travel out west. Anthony loved playing sports, tennis, basketball, football and baseball, where he always sent balls flying over the fence. He coached for Hulett for seven years and was incredibly involved in the Hulett Community Center activities.
He was preceded in death by his dear sister, Martina “Tina” Taylor, and his father, Martin Taylor.
Survivors include his mother, Lois Taylor Gaither; his children, Derek Taylor, Shannon (Sean) Roberts, Katherine (Josh) Sprague; grandchildren, Lanie, Summerlyn and Delana Roberts, Bryson Stevens, Kennedi and Aylah Sprague; his brothers, Dan Taylor, and Robert Taylor; his former wife, Denise Taylor, and brother-in-law, Randy Curry.
A celebration of
life memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister Hal Waters officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
