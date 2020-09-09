Martha Hall Stallings died on Sept. 7, 2020, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
She was born to the late-Calvin Barker Hall and -Grace Styles Hall on July 18, 1929, in Kensington, Georgia. Martha was the first person in her family to attend college, graduating from Berry College in 1951, received her master’s degree in library science from the University of Georgia, and Specialist in Education in library science from the University of West Georgia. After meeting her husband of 54 years, Winton Howell Stallings, through her roommate at Berry, she moved to Carrollton, Georgia, which was her home and community for the rest of her life.
Martha’s love of words and stories came from her mother. She read even while churning butter on the front porch. As she became engrossed in a story, the dasher slowed down — until her Mother said, “Martha!” and the dasher picked up speed again. She passed her love of reading down to her three children and countless elementary students at College Street School and Alabama Street School during her 26 years as a librarian. Showing new readers the fun and delight in stories and books was one of her greatest joys and achievements.
She taught her children and grandchildren the power, magic and glory of words. Most of all, she and Daddy taught us to read by example. How do you feed a growing reading habit? Mother knew and made sure there that we learned by surrounding us with books on our level. When we had read all the books contained in the children’s library, she checked out adult books on her own library card for us. She taught us the beauty of stories.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Winton Howell Stallings, her parents Calvin B. Hall and Grace Styles Hall. Ten of her brothers and sisters and their spouses preceded her in death — James Hall, Perry and Dot Hall, Julia Hall, Calvin B, Jr., and Elizabeth Hall, Harold and Esther Hall, Betty and David Trundle, Roy and Lillie Mae Hall, Bill and Reba Hall, Ralph and Juanita Hall, Joseph Hall, Mack Smith, her grandson Ben Stallings and grandson-in-law Mark Fuller.
She is survived by her children and children-in-law, Thea Stallings, Zan Marie and John Steadham, and John and Janis Stallings and her grandchildren Lee Fuller, Katie Stallings, Daniel Stallings, and great-grandchild Matthew Fuller. Also surviving are one sister and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith and Jean Hall.
Due to the present pandemic, her remains will be interred in a private service with immediate family attending. Burial will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with her husband, Winton, and grandson, Ben. The service will be led by Pastor Jay Sutton. At a later date, there will be a memorial service.
Instead of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations in her name made to the Friends of Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome Street in Carrollton, 30117, to provide even more books and e-books for anyone who has learned to love them and for those who will in the future.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.