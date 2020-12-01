Mrs. Martha Spake, 90, of Bremen passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on March 23, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Walter Albert Rowland and Clara Milam Rowland.
Mrs. Spake was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bremen and a retired accountant formerly with G.E. Wasdin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Fletcher Spake; and a daughter, Freida Martha Spake.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Janice Spake, of Bremen; a sister, Lorraine Horton, of Bremen; a brother and sister-in-law, Lamar and Jewell Rowland, of Samson, Alabama; two grandchildren, Emily and Mike Townson, of Bremen, Shannon and Adam Bright, of Bremen; three great-grandchildren, A.J. Brown, Landon Bright and Tyler Townson, all of Bremen.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Bill Tidwell officiating. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haralson County Ministries.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
