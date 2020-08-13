Martha McIntosh

Mrs. Martha Grizzard McIntosh, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Mrs. McIntosh was born on Nov. 5, 1936, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late-Amon Grizzard and -Beth Marlow Grizzard.
She was a seamstress at Hubbards for many years before retirement. Mrs. McIntosh was a Baptist by faith and had a passion for cooking and canning and loved to see the joy it brought to others when she shared with them.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Janice and Mark Johnson, Deanna Holloway, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) McLarty, Abby Dean, Jake (Jessica) Holloway, Dylan (Brianna) Holloway; eight great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Reba and Runt Entrekin; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Becky Grizzard, Mack and Linda Grizzard, Gene and Shirley Grizzard, Tony and Opal Grizzard, Terry and Susan Grizzard.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Monk McIntosh; and brothers, J. L. Grizzard and Neal Grizzard.
A private family graveside and interment service will be held at Carrollton City Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Caldwell officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
