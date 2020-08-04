Marquis Lowrey, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on July 29, 2020. Final arrangements to be announced later by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Riverkeeper joins Whitesburg quarry opposition
- Oak Mountain plans Aug. 7 opening
- Carrollton council adopts rollback millage rate
- Grand Jury declines to indict Judge Lim
- CCWC recognizes work with shelter
- Company proposing landfill in Haralson County
- Tomatoes can be preserved to enjoy year-round
- Fall Pruning: Don't Do It
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrollton native to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune'
- Deputies probe murder conspiracy case
- Bandits hit two Carrollton restaurants in unrelated break-ins
- Carrollton man charged after high-speed cycle chase
- Four COVID deaths over two days in Carroll
- Richard Duncan
- Family raising funds to preserve iconic sweet potato curing shed
- BB gun assault results in arrest
- 'Vicky' Smith
- Phillips becomes a Bulldog
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.