Marquis Lowrey, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on July 29, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta 30310. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at our Historic Westend Chapel.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
