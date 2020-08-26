Mark Anthony Shedd, 60, of Bremen, passed away suddenly on Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born on April 9, 1960, in Bremen, Georgia, the son of Hubert Shedd and the late-Reba White Broughton.
Mark was the owner of L & M Renovations, a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Broughton, sons, Rory Huey and Scotty Huey.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ann Smith Shedd, of Bremen; father, Hubert Shedd, of Bremen; son, Dale & Dawn Huey, of Bremen; sisters, Carol Ann & Randy Ray, of Louisiana, Sonja & Paul Smith, of Bremen, Syletia & Kevin Wood, of Carrollton; brothers, Mark & Cindy Broughton, of Bremen, and Scott Broughton, of Bremen; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the family residence.
A private service will be held with Rev. Stevie Waddell and Rev. Jon Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Ava Smith. Keith Locklear, Paul Smith, Tyler Smith, Zack Smith, Kevin Wood and Mark Broughton will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
