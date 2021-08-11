Mark A. Nixon Sr., 69, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021.
Mr. Nixon was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Nov. 5, 1951, the son of the late Wilson Amos Nixon and Mozell Brock Nixon.
He graduated from West Georgia College and went on to earn his master of Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Mississippi. He started his career at the Regional Planning Agency in North Mississippi and later went on to serve as senior planner for the Mississippi Governor‘s Office of Community Development. Raising his family in Tallahassee, Florida, Mr. Nixon, with dedication, worked for 30 years for the State of Florida as grant manager in the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
He will be remembered for his love of blues, rock and gospel music and passion for keyboards. He had an exceptional ability to play-by-ear but also improvise and create his own musical style. You would often find him in his music room playing, composing or recording on ‘Big Mo’, his favorite keyboard, with the kids and later grandkids by his side.
Photography and gardening were among his other passions, often combining the two. His summers were spent tending to his vegetable garden and harvesting peppers to make his hot pepper sauce.
Mr. Nixon always had a special bond with his pet cats. You could see this in the way they would greet him by scampering up his leg and then resting upon his shoulders.
Mr. Nixon is survived by his wife of 50 years, Meri; children and grandchildren, Anna Braswell (husband, Ty, children, Micah, Jonah, Jeremiah and Rebekah); Lori Parker (husband, Nathan, children, Savannah, Grace, Annalese, Truett and Melanie); Kimberly Lee (husband, David, children, Audrey Kate and Major); Kristina Wright (husband, Jarrod, children, Hannah, Parker and Evan); Mark Nixon Jr.; siblings, Pat Wright and Lynda Hawkins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Wilson and brother, Allen Nixon.
A graveside service and interment will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. before the service.
Memorial Contributions may be mailed to Big Ben Hospice Foundation at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, Florida 32308 or bigbendhospice.org.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
