Mark “Keith” Collins, 58, of Bowdon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1962, in Carrollton, son of Mary Ward Lands and the late Warner Russell Collins.
I addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Collins; and brother, Roger Russell Collins.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lands, of Bowdon; sister, Michelle Brown, of Ranburne, Alabama; three stepsons; stepgrandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Curtis Holloway and the Rev. Pete Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery with Jeremy Kissinger, Kurt Yates, Derick Daniel, Cody Collins, Jacob Collins, and Jacob Kissinger serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
