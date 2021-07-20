Mark Lee Garner, 55, of Bremen, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1966, in Cedartown, Georgia, the son of the late Bobby Lee Garner and Barbara Thomasson Garner.

Mark was a cross country Truck Driver employed with East West Express.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Vicki Garner, of Bremen; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Jay

Smith, of Buchanan; nieces and nephews, Cassy Smith, Ryan Smith, Sarah and Tripp Sewell and Ashlinn Garner.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July

21, 2021, between

the hours of noon 2 p.m.

Service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Eaves officiating. Music will be provided by Linda Carter.

Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral

home.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

