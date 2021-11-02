Mr. Charles Marcus “Mark” Dorough, 66, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born Nov. 22, 1954, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Charles Dorough and the late Mrs. Virginia Hembree Dorough.
He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry.
Mr. Dorough loved his wife and family. He was a man of honor, a man of his word and a man who loved the Lord with all his heart. Mr. Dorough was a member of Midway Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Virginia Dianne Lovell Dorough, of Villa Rica; his daughter, Julia Dorough, of Villa Rica; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Kelly McCord, of Villa Rica, and Charlotte and Toby Hall, of Villa Rica; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Sharon Dorough, of Carrollton; three grandchildren; two Godsons, Matthew Duncan, of Villa Rica, and Blake Duncan, of Villa Rica; and several nieces and several nephews also survive.
A memorial and celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date at Midway Church, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
