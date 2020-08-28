Mario Thomas, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 21, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
