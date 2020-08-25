Mario Thomas, 40, of Carrollton, Georgia, on Aug. 21, 2020. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- UWG's self-reporting system helps monitor virus
- Construction under way for new WGTC campus
- City teacher receives presidential teaching honor
- Villa Rica man arrested for shooting man with shotgun
- Riverdale man arrested for high-speed chase on I-20
- Education Council honors Central High teacher
- UWG professor receives extension on Laura Bush grant
- Carrollton man faces multiple felony charges
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband charged in death of wife in Bremen
- 15 staff at Bowdon Elementary test positive
- Carrollton man accused of molestation
- Woman killed, husband charged in Bremen
- 25 years ago today, an air accident shocked west Georgia
- 275 virus cases in Carroll County in past two weeks
- UWG records 57 COVID cases since opening
- Deputy kills Heard County man during standoff
- Last relic of Bowdon Railway helping kids get better in Chattanooga
- Heath resigns as Haralson judge, Blackmon appointed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.