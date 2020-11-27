Marino Viacava Duran, 34 of Carrollton, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. A Catholic Prayer Service will begin at 3 p.m.
Following the service and in accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and Prayer Service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family please visit our website www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.