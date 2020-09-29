Marilyn Slone, 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.j

collinsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Slone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.