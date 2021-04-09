Marilyn Roche

Mrs. Marilyn Pat Roche, 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 6,
2021.
She was born on July 2, 1962, in Fulton County, Georgia. She was a nurse’s aide for over 25 years and had a true passion for helping people.
Marilyn leaves behind her husband, John Roche; daughter, Kaitlyn Marie Roche; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Claudia Cooper, of Conyers, Georgia, Bertha Meare, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Edward and Rosemary Smith, of Florence, South Carolina, Lucy Smith, of Decatur, Georgia, Eddie and Ramona Smith, of Dacula, Georgia, Tommy and Pamela Smith, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Caroline Varner, of Decatur, Michelle Varner, of Auburn, Alabama, Mark and Mary Pat Norell, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and Suzanne Green, of Ithaca, New York; and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the hour of service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
