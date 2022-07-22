Marilyn Matthews Yearty

Marilyn Matthews Yearty, 93, of Temple, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Temple, daughter of the late John and Effie Baskin Matthews. She worked for many years and retired as a Purchasing Clerk from P.T.C. Power Transmission Corporation. She was a graduate of Bremen High School and attended night classes at Atlanta Christian College. She was active in Ben Hill Christian Church before moving to Temple. At that time, she joined Liberty Christian Church and started a senior program which she directed for over twenty years. She taught Sunday School for fifty-five years.

