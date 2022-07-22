Marilyn Matthews Yearty, 93, of Temple, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Temple, daughter of the late John and Effie Baskin Matthews. She worked for many years and retired as a Purchasing Clerk from P.T.C. Power Transmission Corporation. She was a graduate of Bremen High School and attended night classes at Atlanta Christian College. She was active in Ben Hill Christian Church before moving to Temple. At that time, she joined Liberty Christian Church and started a senior program which she directed for over twenty years. She taught Sunday School for fifty-five years.
In 1995, she and her husband, John were chosen “Citizens of the Year” by the Temple Business Professional Association for their outstanding work in the community. She always helped with the Fall Brazar at Christian City, Inc. in Union City. She enjoyed the Temple Senior Center where she and John helped deliver meals to shut ins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Fletcher Yearty; brothers, James D. Matthews and Charles A. Matthews; sisters, Ruth Davis and Reba Crawford; and nieces, Debra Yearty and Sue King.
She is survived by nieces, Rebecca Shepherd of Danville, Illinois, Dana Butler of Carthage, Missouri, Cora Yearty Holloman, Sandra Yearty Stillwell and Gary and Sara Yearty Parrish, all of Temple; and nephews, Steve Davis of Salem, Virginia, Victor Crawford of Glen St. Mary, Florida, Mark Matthews of Russiaville, Indiana, Roy F. Yearty of Temple and Gene Yearty of Temple.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:30-7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Brother Bill Gray officiating. Pastor Phillip Wynn will conduct the graveside service. Music will be provided by Homer and Linda McEwen. Alan West, Jimmy Defreese, Steve Davis, Gary Parrish, Roy Yearty and Seth Hobson will serve as pallbearers. Gene Yearty, John Johnson, Joe Couch, Wayne Tolbert and Dennis Yearty will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Liberty Christian Church at P.O. Box 10 Temple, GA 30179.
